Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:RRC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

