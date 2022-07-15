Kercheville Advisors LLC Buys 21,750 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $51.42 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

