Kercheville Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after acquiring an additional 488,325 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

