Kercheville Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 154,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

