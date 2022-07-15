Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $19,389,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 116,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

