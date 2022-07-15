Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 65,000 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SunPower by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 2.02. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

