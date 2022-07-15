Kercheville Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tyme Technologies worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.

