KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $45.20 on Friday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after buying an additional 602,162 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

