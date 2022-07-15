Landbox (LAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Landbox has a market cap of $45,817.78 and $2.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052141 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024312 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.
Landbox Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.