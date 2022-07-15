Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in June

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lawson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $34.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Lawson has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.27.
Lawson Company Profile
