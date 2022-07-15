Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in June

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lawson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $34.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Lawson has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Get Lawson alerts:

Lawson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.