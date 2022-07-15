Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.38

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.38 and last traded at $72.38, with a volume of 1103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Legrand Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Further Reading

