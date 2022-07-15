Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

