Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.39 million and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.55 or 0.99887710 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,668,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

