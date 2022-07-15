Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Logan Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of LRFC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 100.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.89% of Logan Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logan Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.