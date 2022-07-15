Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Achieves $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

