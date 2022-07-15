Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Achieves $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Loopring [NEO] Profile
Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading
Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.
