Lynch Asset Management Inc. Invests $347,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.52.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.