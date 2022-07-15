MaidSafeCoin Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $130.55 million and $40,226.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00056821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

