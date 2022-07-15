Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 374.1% in June

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 374.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Makita Stock Up 0.1 %

MKTAY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.94. Makita has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $65.71.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Makita will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Makita Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTAY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.