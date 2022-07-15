McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 981,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 158,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 501.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.