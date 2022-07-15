McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after acquiring an additional 236,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.