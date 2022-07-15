Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Meiji Price Performance
Shares of MEJHY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. Meiji has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
Meiji Company Profile
