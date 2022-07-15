Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Meiji Price Performance

Shares of MEJHY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. Meiji has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

