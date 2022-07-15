Melalie (MEL) Reaches Market Cap of $182,353.26

Melalie (MEL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Melalie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Melalie has a total market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,862.18 or 1.00011745 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Melalie

MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

