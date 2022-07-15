MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $119,921.53 and approximately $910.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00067341 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,903,492 coins and its circulating supply is 166,601,564 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

