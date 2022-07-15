Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Up 136.5% in June

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the June 15th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.6 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Down 1.4 %

MSBHF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $27.50. 1,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

