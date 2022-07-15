Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,688,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,728,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $1,463,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,814. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,307.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,754 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

