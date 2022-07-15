Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,688,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,728,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $1,463,100.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,814. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,307.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,754 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
