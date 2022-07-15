Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.88 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.