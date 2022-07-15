Monero (XMR) Price Tops $138.97

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Monero has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $106.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $138.97 or 0.00664176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002139 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,148,017 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
