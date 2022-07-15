Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

