Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Buys 491 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. 1,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,233. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

