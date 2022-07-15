MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 290.5% in June

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 290.5% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth $1,767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 64,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,646. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.83%.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

