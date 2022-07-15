MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $2.20 on Top Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $67.42 million and $75.99 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00010572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,837.77 or 0.99989557 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.