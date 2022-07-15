Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 65.2% in June

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the June 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NATH traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,133. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

