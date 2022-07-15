Navalign LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Hedge Fund Trading

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

