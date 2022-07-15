Navalign LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 0.9% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Navalign LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $71.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

