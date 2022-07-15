Navalign LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

