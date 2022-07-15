Navalign LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

