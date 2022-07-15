Navalign LLC Sells 210 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.82.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $208.33 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

