NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

