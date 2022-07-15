NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

