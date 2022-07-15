NBT Bank N A NY Sells 195 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Prudential Financial Hedge Fund Trading

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.30 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.