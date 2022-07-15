NBT Bank N A NY Sells 561 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.82.

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

