New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Short Interest Up 355.2% in June

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 355.2% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

NVSAW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15. New Vista Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 316,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.