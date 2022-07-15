Nexo (NEXO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.94 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002775 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $322.04 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.39 or 0.99998593 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.