NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.79. 4,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDACU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,943,000.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

