Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.24

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 74040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

