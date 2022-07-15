Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.38. Approximately 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.
NPIFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
