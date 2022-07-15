NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Down 61.7% in June

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,553,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NuGene International Stock Up 37.5 %

NuGene International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 1,941,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. NuGene International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Get NuGene International alerts:

About NuGene International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

Receive News & Ratings for NuGene International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuGene International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.