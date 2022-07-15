Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,553,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Shair sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,825.00.

NUVL stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 14,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,502. The company has a market capitalization of $807.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

