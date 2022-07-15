Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,492. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

