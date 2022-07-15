Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Up 175.0% in June

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuwellis stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.42% of Nuwellis worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 237.48% and a negative return on equity of 72.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

